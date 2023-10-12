Failings by social and mental health services contributed to the death of a trans teenager in Brighton, a coroner has ruled.

Axel Matters, 18, died by hanging in a flat on Surrey Street in April 2021, shortly after his eighteenth birthday.

The coroner criticised the neglect and lack of action by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), and social services who gave him an unsuitable accommodation placement on his own for two months.

The coroner noted a “lack of consideration by all agencies involved with Axel as to whether the accommodation provided to him was suitable for a young person.”

Angela and Melvill Price, Axel’s mother and step-father – who refer to Axel by his name at birth, Yasmin Price – said: “We trusted professionals to provide our daughter with the right care and support but were catastrophically let down.

“We completely agree with the coroner’s conclusions, but this should never have happened in the first place.

“We hope that no other family has to go through what we have been through.

“We would like to thank our legal team Hayley Chapman and Jim Robottom for their tireless work in getting accountability for Yasmin.

“Nothing will bring our daughter back, but we will continue to be her voice.”

Being known as vulnerable because of his mental health, Axel lived in 24-hour supported accommodation between June 2019 and January 2021, but was sectioned in September 2020 following a crisis.

He was discharged in October to the care of his local Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), but CAMHS discharged him after three weeks without providing any input or transitioning him to adult services.

The coroner criticised this response and found that there should have been a plan of care and risk management as a follow up.

Following another crisis after he turned 18 in January 2021, Axel was sectioned again and taken to Langley Green Hospital where he showed signs of deterioration on the ward.

On 22 February 2021, there was an unplanned discharge of Axel from Langley Green to police custody, after which social services placed him in emergency unsupported accommodation.

He was left for two months before his death – a placement which was meant to last for only seven days – despite never having lived alone, with only two visits by social workers.

At the visits, he showed visible signs of self-harm, alcohol abuse of alcohol and self-neglect, but staff did not take action such as arranging a risk assessment or mental health review.

Hayley Chapman, solicitor at Hodge, Jones and Allen, said: “Axel was an exceptionally vulnerable young person who clearly needed living support and mental health care in the community.

“Instead, he was left alone in a flat for two months.

“On the two occasions where Axel was visited by social services, obvious signs of deterioration were observed but no one took steps to address these.

“The coroner’s finding that his death was contributed to by neglect rightly reflects how badly Axel was let down.

“We hope that lessons can be learned from his tragic death.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/