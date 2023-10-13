Brighton and Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk becomes the first Albion player to be selected to start in consecutive England internationals.

The Brighton-born central defender has been named in the the line up to face Australia at Wembley this evening (Friday 13 October).

It will be Dunk’s third start for his country, having made his debut at Wembley in November 2018 when England beat the United States 3-0.

Last month, the 31-year-old started in the 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park and. as in the game against the US, he again played the full match.

His third start brings him level on appearances for England with former Albion captain Steve Foster, now 66.

Fozzie, also a central defender, made all three of his appearances in just over four months in 1982, under Ron Greenwood, who lived in Hove and once managed Eastbourne United.

The man with the white headband’s international career culminated in the World Cup finals in Spain in the 1-0 win over Kuwait in the first group stage.

Tonight, former Albion keeper Maty Ryan is due to start in goal for Australia, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.