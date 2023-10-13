Work to improve a popular pathway linking Ovingdean and Woodingdean will begin later this month.

The project on Old Parish Lane is part of a wider scheme to improve access around the Happy Valley area.

The bridleway will be closed from Wednesday, 25 October, reopening after three or four months, depending on weather conditions.

The 1.5 kilometre stretch of path to the south of Warren Road will be made smoother and wider for better accessibility and cycling, and a new “soft border” alongside it for horse riders.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability committee said: “It’s great to see work about to get underway on the Old Parish Lane improvements.

“This is a very popular route. Making the path smoother and wider will make it much easier and more enjoyable for people to walk and cycle along the route, as well as for people with buggies, wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

“The Happy Valley area is one of the strategic routes included in our Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan so it’s very pleasing to see the start of work which will lead to much better access in that part of the city”

Brighton and Hove City Council says the improvements will be similar to the work carried out on the New Falmer Road path in 2021 and to the path which runs alongside Ditchling Road in 2022.

The improvements are funded by the council’s Carbon Neutral Fund and from the Local Transport Plan.

The council says it hopes to continue a wider project to improve paths in Happy Valley once funding becomes available.

Woodingdean Councillor Jacob Allen said: “This will be a great improvement, enhancing our bridleway connection from Woodingdean to Ovingdean.

“I’ve asked that the Transport Projects team keep the residents of Old parish lane updated as the works progress.

“I am looking forward to a less bumpy cycle to Rottingdean beach next summer.”