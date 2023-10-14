Mutations Festival have announced their opening party concert which is to take place at Dust (formerly Zahara) in East Street, Brighton on Wednesday 1st November. The separately ticketed event will feature live music sets from Fat Dog, Borough Council and Porchlight. Doors will swing open at 7pm with the first act on at 7:20pm and the event runs until 11pm.

The Brighton & Hove News witnessed Fat Dog at this year’s Great Escape and were totally blown away. Our account stated: “……Things are hotting up and each tune is getting faster and more frenetic and moshpits appear and then the singer leaps off the stage and joins us and stays put, much to the security guards dismay, who has orders to look after him, he doesn’t want the guard there, but he stays anyway. There was no need for him to be there as everyone was having a fab time to the music. The set had morphed into hardcore techno territory, but to me it was full on old school Dutch Gabba, like the legendary ‘I Wanna Be A Hippy’ tune. My poor tired body had a mind of its own and I merrily bopped away at 100mph! This was simply euphoric! No wonder they have been selected to play the Reading and Leeds Festivals. They were truly BRILLIANT!. “Music to grow your hairline back to.”

The Brighton & Hove News have yet to witness Borough Council in action, but we have covered Porchlight when they played the Green Door Store’s ‘234 Fest’, where we reported:

“The venue is pretty rammed and it’s fairly crowded on stage too for Porchlight, five tall slim young men playing a lively and angular sort of post punk. Vocalist Sam is a mesmeric presence in a stylish jacket. He has a compact control surface and a rack of small percussion on a stand. Some of the lead vocals are shared with bassist Oli. There are two guitarists, both called Tom. Telecaster Tom, house left, provides plenty of choppy rhythm, whilst Rickenbacker Tom plays delightful flurries of clipped lead that remind me of Andy Partridge from XTC. Criddle is on drums, deftly handling the many rhythmic twists and turns. The projections have gone very trippy indeed, with the band engulfed by swirls of beautiful colour.

‘Spin Doctor’ has a tone reminiscent of early 80s agitprop like The Gang Of Four. Single ‘Drywall’ launches with a particularly vibey intro of electronics , whilst the choppy ‘Silver Spoon’ culminates in a manic freak-out. ‘Shrrrp’ is more steady paced, with an atmospheric playout, in contrast to the brisk guitar runs and rhythm changes of ‘Noel’. Strobe lights accentuate the frenzied climax of ‘Wives Tales And Hymns Of The Earth’ and there’s a commendably rapid vocal delivery on ‘Country Manor’ to close the set. I’m rather impressed with Porchlight and would be interested to hear more from them”.

Tickets for the Mutations opening party can be purchased by clicking the following link and scrolling down to the foot of the page where it says “Opening Party Tickets”, click HERE or simply click HERE.

The Mutations Festival in earnest is considered one the UK’s hottest festivals for new music and will be taking place at various venues throughout Brighton on 2nd to 5th November. There will be live performances from over 100 of the most important established and developing international artists that are around at the moment!

For further information then read our preview article HERE or visit mutationsfestival.com.