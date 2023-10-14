Plans for two large music events are causing concern for people living near Hove Park.

The Urban Moves Festival and Ibiza Proms in the Park have been included on Brighton and Hove City Council’s events calendar for June next year.

The council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee gave landlord’s consent for the events at a meeting in September along with several other events on council-owned land.

A number of residents and the Friends of Hove Park contacted councillors to say that they were “dismayed” at the proposals for large-scale events without consultation.

Since then, Conservative councillors Ivan Lyons and Samer Bagaeen, who represent Westdene and Hove Park, have met officials.

Councillor Lyons said that officials had agreed to explain the proposals at a public meeting.

Urban Moves is a one-day family festival, with a 2,000 capacity, to celebrate emerging talents from the local funk, soul, jazz, hip-hop and RnB music scenes and with performances from dance companies.

Ibiza Proms in the Park is a one-day concert with a full orchestra reimagining dancefloor classics, with a capacity of up to 15,000.

Councillor Lyons said: “The long process now starts to decide if the plans are suitable for Hove Park, paying particular attention to the noise and waste that will be generated.

“Residents are particularly concerned about parking and noise intrusion as Hove Park is very much located in suburbia, with a high amount of residential accommodation surrounding.

“We understand that all larger events will be advertised and there will be no car access or parking for visitors.”

The Ibiza Proms is also pencilled in for Black Rock and was described in a report to councillors as a “high-profile launch event” for the new entertainment space at the end of Madeira Drive.

But work is still under way to create the space by next summer.

Councillor Lyons said that while the council’s outdoor events team was trying to create more opportunities in the west of the city, the prospect of such events in Hove Park had residents “rightfully concerned”.

He added: “Residents are rightfully concerned that this could be just a stepping stone, with the council moving more events to the park.

“Other locations such as Waterhall, Preston Park or Black Rock that are further away from residents should be prioritised as venues – to restrict noise.

“In moving forward as councillors, we expect officers to have full consultation with us, residents and local associations before any submission to committee for larger events at the park.”

Approval by a committee of councillors had been the first step and final permission for the events was expected in three to four months’ time.