A woman was treated in hospital and a man arrested after a police chase that started in Brighton early this morning (Sunday 15 October).

Sussex Police said: “Police have arrested a man on suspicion dangerous driving following an incident in the early hours of Sunday 15 October.

“A vehicle failed to stop for officers in St James’s Street, Brighton, shortly after midnight.

“The vehicle was later stopped by police on the A27 near the Beddingham roundabout.

“The driver, a 30-year-old man, from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving over the legal alcohol limit.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“During this incident, there was a collision involving a police vehicle and a passenger who exited the suspect vehicle at the junction of Sutton Avenue and Arundel Road West, in Peacehaven.

“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious injury but has since been discharged.

“Sussex Police is reviewing the incident and, as it involved police contact resulting in an injury, it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard procedure.

“In the meantime, police are urging anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Poplar.”