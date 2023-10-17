The owner of the Royal Albion Hotel should help neighbours still not able to return to their homes with their expenses, the council says.

Residents of Lace House, next to the Brighton seafront hotel, were evacuated soon after the hotel caught fire on July 15 and haven’t been able to return since.

Demolition crews – paid for by Brighton and Hove City Council which intends to claim the money back from hotel owners Britannia Hotels – are still on site.

Now, the city council has called on Britannia to stump up to help those still evacuated from Lace House’s nine flats with their expenses.

Britannia Hotels Ltd, owned by millionaire Alex Langsam, has yet to respond to any media requests about the Royal Albion Hotel.

The council is paying for the demolition, which it estimates will cost £500,000, and says it will charge this back to Britannia.

A council spokesman said: “The demolition of the northern side of the Royal Albion Hotel is still ongoing.

“Public safety continues to be our number one consideration.

“The building is extremely fragile following the fire, so the work has to be slow and painstaking.

“Residents of Lace House are still displaced. The YHA and Royal York Buildings are now open and operating as normal.

“We have met with all of the displaced residents who have contacted us seeking advice or assistance.

“We hope that Britannia Hotels will reach out to the affected residents and help with their expenses, as an act of good will.

Last week, the fire service said the cause was accidental, and most likely caused by a cigarette.