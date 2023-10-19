The first tenants have moved into a £10 million modular housing scheme in Peacehaven which was built on the site of the J Webb Plant Hire business.

The completion of the scheme’s 40 “affordable” homes was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site, in Cripps Avenue.

The project is the fruit of a partnership involving the leading social housing provider Stonewater and Newhaven modular construction company Boutique Modern, with support from consultants Baily Garner and Lewes District Council.

It provides 40 energy-efficient modular homes for affordable rent, built just three miles from the Cripps Avenue site.

Members of the design and construction team joined Stonewater to mark the completion of the scheme which the housing association said had brought significant benefits to the local economy.

These included more than £3.5 million spent with local businesses, suppliers and sub-contractors within the district and the creation of 14 full-time construction jobs.

The site consists of nine one and two-bedroom flats and 31 two and three-bedroom houses. Each home has built-in energy-efficiency measures to help tenants keep their fuel bills down.

One of the first tenants, Angela De Gray-Birch said: “I couldn’t say a bad thing about this flat or the development. I think it’s beautiful and so do my friends that visit.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to at Stonewater has been lovely and I’ve already noticed my electricity bills are lower too. I’m incredibly happy living here.”

The site also includes a sculpture commissioned by Stonewater and created by Rich Dean, who works from his studio in Newhaven.

The sculpture, Ascension of the Fallen, contains 1,000 stainless steel poppies and remembers those involved in the First World War when Peacehaven was named and some of the first homes were built.

Stonewater development manager Naomi Mooney said: “We’re incredibly proud of this development and the opportunity it has given us to provide a high number of wonderful homes for customers while reducing the impact on the environment of constructing much-needed new affordable homes.

“It’s wonderful to see the site complete, with our poppy sculpture providing a lovely focal point, and to know that not only are customers benefiting from warm high-quality homes but they are already seeing a reduction in energy bills too.”

Boutique Modern managing director Dick Shone said: “It’s been fantastic to collaborate with Stonewater on this project, a company which has similar ambitions to us regarding sustainability and social value.

“There are so many reasons why we need to embrace modular construction. It’s a greener choice, generating less waste and boasting a smaller carbon footprint than traditional methods.

“And Cripps Avenue is a great example of how low-impact modular housing can make an architectural statement as well as improving communities and people’s lives, without hurting the planet.”

Stonewater manages about 33,600 homes across England for more than 75,000 people. It provides affordable properties for general rent, shared ownership and sale.

It also provides specialist accommodation such as retirement and supported living schemes for older and vulnerable people, domestic abuse refuges, a dedicated LGBTQ+ safe space and young people’s foyers.

In 2021, Stonewater took over the provision of the women’s refuge in Brighton, previously provided by a specialist local charity RISE, prompting an outcry in the community.