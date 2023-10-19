HOTWAX + PUSSYLIQUOR – DUST, BRIGHTON 18.10.23 (More photos HERE)

Rising Sussex teenage three-piece HotWax launched their second EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly’, (out via Marathon Artists) with a brilliant sold-out show in Brighton at DUST (formerly called Zahara) in East Street, Brighton. ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ follows their acclaimed debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’ released in May. The two EPs are paired together for a physical release on vinyl and cassette – order HERE.

The trio of Tallulah Sim-Savage (guitar and vocals), Lola Sam (bass and vocals) and Alfie Sayers (drums) launched straight into two tracks from their new EP, ‘High Tea’ and ‘Phone Machine’ in typical breakneck speed. Bassist Lola was straight to the front of the stage, playing in the faces of those in the front rows of a packed DUST. None of the bass player standing in the wings, as is often the case, for Lola. Early in the set a sizable mosh pit had formed feeding off the energy emanating from the stage.

For the next track ‘When We’re Dead’, singer Tallulah started with her back to the crowd facing drummer Alfie. That next song was more of a rock track. So lively were Lola and Tallulah that the bass pedalboard got knocked over in the mayhem. Unfazed Lola simply plugged it back in and carried on without any interruption to the song or the tempo of the band’s performance. By contrast, in ‘All I Want’ there was a relatively softer quieter instrumental section, before the volume was brought back up again.

Even though it was a launch show for their EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly’, HotWax played a new never played before song. Here is a band looking to the future and moving forward at full pace. This as yet unnamed track showed Tallulah’s vocal range with its loud quiet parts and her voice switching between shouting out the lyrics and the softer side to her singing. There was a change of pace for their next song ‘She Don’t Like It’, which started as a solo with just Tallulah singing with her guitar. Bassist Lola was like a coiled spring waiting to join in on this track. No waiting on the following song ‘E Flat’, which started with Lola’s bassline.

All three members of the band were musically very tight and played their part in a top quality, thoroughly entertaining performance. While Lola and Tallulah were the focus at the front of the stage, feeding off each other’s energy and often playing facing one another, Alfie on drums was rock solid underpinning for the band’s fast DIY punk sound.

‘Drop’, the lead single from the new EP ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ was a screaming DIY grunge rock number, which bordered on metal. ‘A Thousand Times’, the title track from their first EP followed, and was introduced as a song about best friends. This song flipped between heavy grunge and quiet parts for the vocals. In between songs Lola commented on Tallulah’s “Rocky Horror shoes”, a pair of glitter covered boots nobody in the front few rows could miss.

The tempo increased even more for the final three songs of a brilliant set. ‘Treasure’ was a dynamic rock number with a frantic crescendo to finish. An old favourite, ‘Barbie (Not Yours)’ started with all three band members at the back of the stage level with Alfie’s drum kit. Tallulah shouted out lyrics with real venom on this anti misogynistic anthem. ‘Rip It Out’ with its fast pace and anger was a perfect closing track for an unforgettable amazing performance by HotWax.

HotWax’s boundless raw energy combined with fresh grunge punk tunes produced one of the best performances I’ve seen at a Brighton gig this year. Judging by the crowd’s reaction during and at the end of Hotwax’s set plus conversations afterwards, many at DUST on Wednesday would agree.

HotWax:

Tallulah Sim-Savage – guitar/vocals

Lola Sam – bass/vocals

Alfie Sayers – drums

HotWax setlist:

‘High Tea’ (from 2023 ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ EP)

‘Phone Machine’ (from 2023 ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ EP)

‘When We’re Dead’ (a 2021 single release)

‘All I Want’ (from 2023 ‘A Thousand Times’ EP)

‘New Song’ (an unreleased song)

‘She Don’t Like It’ (from 2023 ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ EP)

‘E Flat’ (from 2023 ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ EP)

‘Drop’ (from 2023 ‘Invite Me, Kindly’ EP)

‘A Thousand Times’ (from 2023 ‘A Thousand Times’ EP)

‘Treasure’ (from 2023 ‘A Thousand Times’ EP)

‘Barbie (Not Yours)’ (a 2022 single release)

‘Rip It Out’ (from 2023 ‘A Thousand Times’ EP)

linktr.ee/HOTWAX_band

Opening for HotWax were Brighton’s no-nonsense punk/riot grrrl band Pussyliquor. The band had been quite quiet over the last few years, returning to play The Hope & Ruin (Read our review HERE) and also the after party at the ‘234 Fest’ at The Rossi Bar. From their performance at DUST, it is clear that the band are back with real intent.

DUST was filling up quickly by the time Pussyliquor took to the stage at 8pm. The line up of Ari Black (vocals), Victoria Lewis Piper (drums), Hannah Villanueva (guitar) and Tallulah Turner-Fray (bass) were joined on stage by JJ Symon of The Damn Shebang as an additional guitarist.

Pussyliquor kicked off with their uncompromising thrashing guitar sound. From the very start, lead singer Ari was at the very edge of the stage in the face of the audience. By the second song, and for virtually all the following numbers, she headed into the audience to perform amongst the emerging mosh pit.

After the thumping drums and screaming vocals of the first couple of songs, ‘Kitty Kitty’ had a dark moody intro, before exploding into a typically lively punk number. Ari was lying on her back singing by the end of the song. As singer Ari dispensed with her trousers before the next song, guitarist Hannah quipped “Getting your arse out already?” Hannah explained she was the one delegated to speak between songs as she “never shuts up”.

Before playing some of their older material, Pussyliquor played an amusing song about being eaten by a giant snake, ‘Boa Constrictor’ (a Shel Silverstein song also covered by Johnny Cash). Pussyliquor’s hard-core music is mixed with even harder core feminist messages. This was shown on ‘Pretty Good For A Girl’ and ‘My Body My Choice’. Between these two songs, ‘Buy More Shit’ included an a cappella section about being a Barbie in the corporate world.

Pussyliquor closed a great no-nonsense opening set with their 2018 single ‘C.*.N.T.’ The band invited the crowd to sing along, as basically there is only a one-word lyric to that song.

When they opened their set, Pussyliquor announced they would warm up the crowd. Their uncensored attitude and in-your-face delivery certainly did that, and more.

Pussyliquor:

Ari Black – vocals

Victoria Lewis Piper – drums

Hannah Villanueva – guitar

Tallulah Turner-Fray – bass

JJ Symon – guitar/backing vocals

Pussyliquor setlist:

‘Young Love, Fresh Blood’

‘Apathy’

‘Kitty Kitty’

‘Pesticide’

‘Boa Constrictor’ (Shel Silverstein cover)

‘Pretty Good’

‘Buy More Shit’

‘My Body My Choice’

‘C. *. N. T’

linktr.ee/pussyliquorband