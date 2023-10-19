The union which represents Cityclean workers accused of racism, homophobia and misogyny says it will “face down discrimination”.

Last week, Brighton and Hove News published a report which said its waste collection service was mired in abuse.

More than 70 people gave evidence to barrister Aileen McColgan KC, who said she had been told of trucks being daubed with racist graffiti, gay colleagues being catfished with fake profiles on online dating apps, and women managers being subject to to misogynistic abuse.

It also found that action to tackle these issues had been stymied in the past by the threat of strike action – and “a (reasonably) anticipated absence of political support”.

This included staff who had been suspended for gross misconduct being reinstated by appeal panels made up of councillors.

GMB, which represents most Cityclean workers, said: “GMB is deeply concerned about the allegations made in this summary report.

“The language and behaviours stated are entirely unacceptable.

“Individuals who are the subject of these allegations must be given the opportunity to provide their response, which should be reflected in the final full report from Brighton and Hove Council.

“In recent years, we have delivered a comprehensive process of positive change that has transformed our union.

“When incidents are identified that do not meet expected standards, we take firm action.

“Our commitment to facing down discrimination and bad behaviour is unwavering.”

The report is now being sent to those named in it so they can respond. A final version is expected to be published by the end of the year.