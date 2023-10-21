Originally hailing from Buckinghamshire, South London based indie dream pop quartet Bleach Lab have announced that they will be playing live in Brighton on Wednesday 15th November, (courtesy of FORM promoters), where they will be entertaining fans at Patterns which is located at 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL which is opposite Sea Life Brighton. This date is part of their ‘Lost In A Rush Of Emptiness’ 15 date tour in support of their latest long player, which can be located on the band’s Bandcamp page HERE.

The lineup of the band features Jenna Kyle (vocals), Josh Longman (bass), Kieran Weston (drums) and new boy Louis who has recently replaced Frank Waters on guitar. They have been establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with, conjuring spaced-out melodies alongside jangly guitars. Taking the heart-on-sleeve vocals of Julia Jacklin and mixing it with the opalescent soundscapes of Mazzy Star and Cocteau Twins, Bleach Lab have fused their own introspective yet emotionally frenetic soundscape.

Since launching their music at the end of 2019, the band have received continued support from BBC Introducing including on air interviews, regular spot plays and live sessions. They were tipped as ‘Artists to Watch in 2021’ by Gigwise, Under the Radar, Atwood Magazine & When The Horn Blows.

When the band released their debut EP ‘A Calm Sense Of Surrounding’ they received glowing coverage from the likes of Clash, DIY, Daily Star, Gigwise and Dork. Their ‘Old Ways’ single was championed by BBC Radio 6 Music who added it to their playlist, after it featured as Shaun Keaveny’s ‘Track of the Week’ with additional support from Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson.

The Brighton & Hove News caught up with Bleach Lab at their headline concert at the Komedia Studio on 8th October 2021. You can read our account of that evening HERE.

Purchase your tickets to see Beach Lab live at Patterns on Wednesday 15th November HERE and HERE.

