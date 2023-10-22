A Brighton man and the environmental activist Greta Thunberg are among 26 people to be charged after a protest outside a London hotel that was hosting an oil industry conference.

Scott Henry, 55, from Brighton, was charged with a public order offence outside the Energy Intelligence Forum, at the InterContinental London Park Lane, in Mayfair.

The Metropolitan Police said that Henry failed to comply with a condition imposed under section 14 of the Public Order Act which deals with the policing of protests.

He was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 November.

Twenty-year-old Thunberg was bailed to appear at the same court to face the same charge on Wednesday 15 November.

The Met said: “We have charged 26 people after a protest outside a hotel in central London.

“Officers responded to the protest on the morning of Tuesday 17 October and imposed conditions to prevent disruption to the public.

“The protestors were asked to move from the road on to the pavement which would enable them to continue with their demonstration without breaching the conditions.”

The protest appeared to have been organised by Just Stop Oil.