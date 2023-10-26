Brighton and Hove Albion 2 AFC Ajax 0

Goals from Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati lifted Albion to third in Europa League Group B but just one point off the top spot.

Before kick-off there was an emotional tribute to Gerry Ryan who died earlier this month.

Once the match was under way, Ajax looked nervous and lacking in ideas. Albion’s illustrious opponents had certainly seen better days.

Albion’s best early chance fell to Kaoru Mitoma whose fierce shot was saved well by Diant Ramaj

Albion’s patient build up play was certainly having an effect – James Milner and Mitoma terrorised Ajax down the right side.

Just before half time this paid off as a Mitoma shot was parried by Ramaj and Pedro fired Albion in front from close range.

Albion continued to dominate early in the second half, with Simon Adingra tormenting the Ajax full back Borna Sosa.

After several attempts he eventually found Ansu Fati who took a sublime first touch and then simply rolled the ball past Ramaj to double the Albion lead.

Aside from an effort from Steven Burghuis, which hit the post, Ajax were disappointing and Albion were able to keep possession easily and grind down the Dutch side.

Next, the Seagulls are due to play host to Fulham in the Premier League. Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm at the Amex on Sunday (29 October).