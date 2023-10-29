Roberto De Zerbi has made six changes to Brighton and Hove Albion’s starting XI to face Fulham after their 2-0 Europa League win over Ajax on Thursday (26 October).

Igor Julio and Adam Webster return to the defence at a rainswept Amex this afternoon (Sunday 29 October).

Adam Lallana, Carlos Baleba and Mahmoud Dahoud are due to start in midfield and Evan Ferguson returns up front.

Joao Pedro, Ansu Fati and Billy Gilmour are all on the bench.

Marco Silva has made three changes to his starting side after Fulham’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last Monday (23 Otcober).

Harrison Reed replaces Sasa Lukic in midfield and Alex Iwobi joins the attacking line while Raul Jimenez starts ahead of Carlos Vinicius up front.