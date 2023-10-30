A car hire firm wants to invest £500,000 in a new branch in an old builder’s yard in Brighton – and councillors are being advised to grant planning permission for the proposal.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car wants to partly demolish some of the buildings at the former Travis Perkins site, at 58-60 Beaconsfield Road, Brighton, and put in a car wash bay for rental vehicles.

The business also wants to make changes to the shop front, add parking in the rear yard and make other changes at the site which has been vacant for two years.

But people living in Springfield Road and Ditchling Rise have submitted more than 160 objections to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council’s Planning Committee is due to decide the planning application on Wednesday (1 November) and officials have recommended that permission is granted.

Neighbours formed the Beaconsfield Arches Community Action Group (BACAG) to fight the scheme – and they want to lease the site to set up community-based businesses and projects there.

They have support from the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas, and Green councillor Raphael Hill, who represents Roundhill ward.

Caroline Lucas said: “My constituents are concerned that the noise impact assessment for the site has only taken into account the jet wash and not the noise of cars being manoeuvred seven days a week within a small area.

“Given the space at the site, my constituents note that when vehicles are moved it will involve several gear changes, use of brakes, engine noise to reposition each car and that this should also form part of the noise assessment.”

She praised the action group for its efforts to bring the site into community use.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said that the plans “would not be in keeping with the local area at all” because it contains many independent businesses and residential properties.

The objector added: “This would have a negative impact on the gardens and living conditions of the local residents, with a huge increase in noise, light pollution and of course air pollution, with the huge increase in traffic.”

Enterprise said that the company was relocating a branch from New England Street and providing sustainable transport opportunities.

A “heritage and access statement” on behalf of the company said: “Enterprise’s proposals here represent significant investment by the company at this otherwise vacant and long-standing cleared previously developed site.

“To put their investment into context, a new branch typically requires investment of between £500,000 and £750,000 initially to deliver the site ready for occupation.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 1 November. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.