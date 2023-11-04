Brighton and Hove Albion’s Brazilian defender Igor Julio said that it required lots of attention and “personality” to play in head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss De Zerbi delivered European football for the first time in Brighton’s history last season after succeeding Graham Potter in September 2022.

The 44-year-old Italian has won widespread praise for the Seagulls’ dynamic, offensive playing style.

Igor, a £14.5 million signing from Fiorentina in July, told Sky Sports: “It’s not difficult but the style needs a lot of attention. It needs a lot of personality.

“I had difficulty with my team-mates’ movements. From the moment to pass and the right moment to receive the ball.

“But I think that with work and with personality, as such, you learn how to play.”

Igor was an unused substitute in Brighton’s first seven Premier League games this season but made his full debut in last month’s home draw against Liverpool and has started both league games since.

He said: “I got into the style of play very quickly. I learned very quickly what needs to be done. Of course, we have to improve something every day.

“But I feel very good. I feel very comfortable in this style of play and it’s the style of play I always liked too.

“So I feel very good. I believe that with time, week after week, day after day, it will get better and better.”

The Seagulls, who finished sixth in the table last season, currently sit seventh and are bidding to halt a four-game winless run at Everton on Saturday.

Since their shock 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa at the end of September, draws against Liverpool and Fulham have sandwiched a narrow defeat at Manchester City.

At Goodison Park this weekend, De Zerbi’s squad will be boosted by the return to contention of defender Tariq Lamptey, who has been out since early October due to a muscle strain.

But Pervis Estupinan (muscle strain), Julio Enciso and Solly March (both knee) remain sidelined.