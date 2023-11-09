A Brighton woman’s carers are asking people to send her 100 birthday cards for when she becomes a centenarian this month.

Elsie Butler, who lives at Dean Wood care home in Warren Road, turns 100 on 28 November.

Julie Mullen from the care home has organised for her family to join her and other residents for an afternoon tea at the home’s cafe.

When asked her secret to a long and happy life, Elsie said: “I am thoroughly looking forward to my 100th birthday – my advice would be to visit new places and treasure all the special moments with your family.”

Julie said: “We are really looking forward to Elsie’s 100th birthday.

“We are hoping the community will send as many cards as possible to show her how truly special she is.

“Marking milestone birthdays is incredibly important to us at Dean Wood – we love making a fuss of every individual resident, and Elsie is truly a character to be celebrated.”

Elsie was born and raised in Croydon to parents Win and Harry, alongside older sister, Eirene. She attended Lady Edridge High School on a scholarship, before completing an apprenticeship in a hairdresser on Purley High Street.

Elsie met her late husband, Robert, when she was 17 years-old, during days out with her sister by the sea front, where they played music on guitars and chatted the days away with a group of friends.

During the War, Elsie volunteered for the Auxiliary Territorial Army for more than four years and did hairdressing in her spare time, whilst Robert was in the Chindits and fought during the Burma Campaign of World War II.

Following the war, they went on to marry in 1945 and moved to Brighton, where they had three children, Margaret, Jacqueline and Robert.

Once their children had grown up, Robert and Elsie enjoyed trips to destinations including America, Canada, Greek Islands and the Canary Islands.

Robert sadly passed away in 1993 and Elsie moved into sheltered accommodation where she became a social organiser and enjoyed entertaining and throwing parties for the residents.

Elsie moved to Dean Wood Bupa Care Home in 2022 and enjoys taking part in different activities with her friends, as well as being fond of having tea on the beautiful roof terrace with family.

If you would like to send a birthday card to Elsie and help Dean Wood reach their goal of 100 cards, please address it to: Dean Wood Bupa Care Home, Warren Road, Brighton, BN2 6DA