Brighton and Hove Albion have named their starting line up for their Europa League Group B game against Ajax at the Amsterdam Arena this evening (Thursday 9 November).

The Seagulls will try to cement their claim for at least second place in the group after losing at home to Athens and drawing at Marseille but beating former European Champions Ajax at the Amex last month.

On this day 27 years ago many fans boycotted a match at the Goldstone Ground against Mansfield Town in protest against the then owner Bill Archer.

Albion drew 1-1 that day in Hove in front of just 1,933 fans and remained bottom of the entire Football League at the final whistle.

Tonight, the likes of Brighton-born skipper Lewis Dunk are looking to take the club to new heights.