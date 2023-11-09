Albion line up at the Amsterdam Arena as above.

The Seagulls will try and cement their claims for at least second place in Group B after losing at home to Athens, drawing at Marseille but beating former European Champions Ajax at the Amex last month.

On this day 27 years ago many fans boycotted a match at the Goldstone Ground against Mansfield Town in protest against the then owner Bill Archer.

Albion drew 1-1 that day in Hove in front of just 1933 fans and remained bottom of the entire Football League at the final whistle.