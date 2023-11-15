Three men have been charged with attempted murder and ordered to await trial in prison after a stabbing in Hove.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 15 November): “Police responded to a report of a man with serious injuries in Brunswick Place last Wednesday (8 November).

“A 63-year-old man from Brighton was left in a critical condition after receiving two stab wounds.

“Three men were later arrested in the Kemp Town area.

“The suspects appeared at Hove Crown Court on Monday (13 November) and were charged with the offence of attempted murder.

“Daniel Gall, 25, from Wiltshire, Fabian Kelly-Riley, 22, of no fixed address, and Gianni Hippooite, 21, from Brent, have been remanded in custody pending their next court appearance on Friday 8 December.”

Detective Inspector Ian Lucas said: “We are pleased to have been able to charge three men in relation to this violent crime.

“Thankfully the victim is now in a stable condition in hospital after receiving life-saving treatment.

“We thank members of the public who have assisted with our enquiries so far and those who helped the victim at the scene.

“If you have any information relating to this case, you can make an online report or call us on 101, quoting Op Greenham.”