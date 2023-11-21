21st November 2023 – Today music pioneers The Damned announce a huge 12-date UK tour for December 2024, bringing their 80’s line-up back together with the return of Rat Scabies.

David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray will play shows across the UK next year, the first time this line-up has played together in 35 years, since 1989. The band will open in Newcastle and finish up at London’s Roundhouse, with a date in between at the Eastbourne Winter Garden. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 24th November from HERE. AEG Presale is available on Thursday 23rd November – sign up HERE.

This tour welcomes Rat Scabies back to the stage, who has rejoined the band for tours, festivals and more in 2024. One of the original founding members, The Damned drummer Scabies puts it simply – ‘’Be careful what you wish for.’’

Revisiting the music from their 80s line-up, audiences can expect songs from ‘Machine Gun Etiquette’, ‘The Black Album’ and ‘Strawberries’, as well as The Damned fan favourite tracks like ‘Neat Neat Neat’, ‘New Rose’ and more.

47 years after releasing their groundbreaking debut, ‘Damned Damned Damned’, The Damned released their twelfth studio album ‘Darkadelic’ earlier this year, reaching the Top 10 in the UK Albums Chart.

Tickets on general sale from 10am on Friday 24th November, with AEG and venue presales on Thursday 23rd November. See all dates and venues below.

The Damned December 2024 tour dates:

Wed 4 Dec – Newcastle – NX

Thurs 5 Dec – Glasgow – Barrowlands

Fri 6 Dec – Manchester – Academy

Sun 8 Dec – Leeds – O2 Academy

Mon 9 Dec – Nottingham – Rock City

Tues 10 Dec – Wolverhampton – Civic at The Halls

Thurs 12 Dec – Bristol – Beacon

Fri 13 Dec – Southampton – O2 Guildhall

Sat 14 Dec – Eastbourne – Winter Garden

Mon 16 Dec – Cambridge – Corn Exchange

Wed 18 Dec – London – Roundhouse

About The Damned:

Following their formation in 1976, The Damned became the first UK punk band to officially release a single, ‘New Rose’, and an album ‘Damned Damned Damned’. With 12 studio albums and several UK chart singles, the band are pioneers who emerged from the London punk scene, earning an ever-expanding fan base fuelled by legendary live shows. Their dark lyrics and Dave Vanian’s rich baritone vocals also catapulted The Damned to the forefront of the Goth-Rock Genre. The Damned of today defy any categorisation and the ease of which songs from all phases of their career fit together in this ground-breaking spectacle is absolute proof.

The Damned line-up are:

Dave Vanian – Vocals

Captain Sensible – Guitar

Rat Scabies – Drums

Paul Gray – Bass

Monty Oxymoron – Keyboards

www.officialdamned.com