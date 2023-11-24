Live a wilder life! Take more risks! That’s the advice from TV presenter and author Simon Reeve as he continues to “inspire and entertain” audiences with 48 new dates added to his UK theatre tour ‘To The Ends Of The Earth’ – including THREE visits to Sussex.

Due to huge demand and following his successful autumn 2023 tour dates, Simon Reeve will continue his ‘To The Ends Of The Earth’ tour in 2024 – including a date at Crawley’s The Hawth on Tuesday May 21st, Worthing Assembly Hall on Friday May 24th, and Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Friday November 29th.

Audiences have hailed ‘To The Ends Of The Earth’ as a “beautiful, inspiring, magical show”, praising Simon’s openness and “heartrending” honesty. Fans have described the evening as “even better, funnier and more thoughtful than I’d hoped and expected”, and “perfectly balanced with joy, vulnerability, information, fun and personal challenge”.

Best known for his travel documentaries which combine current affairs, history, wildlife, culture and conservation, Simon Reeve hopes that ‘To The Ends Of The Earth‘ will inspire audiences to make the most of their chances to have wild experiences in the great outdoors.

Announcing the 2024 tour dates, Simon said: “I have had an absolutely fantastic time with ‘To The Ends Of The Earth’ so far, playing to sold out venues and receiving such kind and brilliant feedback from audiences – so to have the chance to carry on sharing these stories and visiting more places in 2024 is an honour”.

“The stage isn’t what you’d call my natural habitat, but I honestly grow to love it more with every single show we do. And that is really the message I’m sharing on this tour – it’s all about stepping out of our comfort zones; trying new adventures, turning left instead of right and discovering what is out there to be seen and experienced, whether we’re close to home or enjoying far-flung travels”.

“We all need to be a bit more wild and get out into nature, for our hearts, our heads, our wellbeing and our memories”.

“I really hope the stories and advice that I share on this tour inspire people to make new memories and have big adventures, wherever they are.”

SIMON REEVE – TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH crossed the country to 34 towns and cities in October and November 2023, and followed Simon’s 72-date sell-out tour An Audience With Simon Reeve in 2018-2020.

The live stage show features behind-the-scenes footage and stunning imagery, as Simon shares surprising and thrilling stories, deeper thoughts and hearty laughs.

Simon has been hailed as “British television’s most adventurous traveller”. His travels have taken him to more than 130 countries, across jungles, deserts, mountains and oceans, and to some of the most beautiful, dangerous and remote regions of the world.

After starting out as a newspaper post-boy Simon went on to become an investigative journalist, then an author and highly-regarded broadcaster. He has made multiple award-winning TV series, exploring destinations such as North America, South America, most recently, and also Russia, The Indian Ocean, the Equator, Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn and Australia.

He is also a Sunday Times and New York Times bestselling author of multiple books including Journeys to Impossible Places, Step By Step: The Life In My Journeys and Tropic Of Capricorn.

SIMON REEVE: TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH TOUR 2024

APRIL

THU 25 BARNSTAPLE QUEEN’S THEATRE

FRI 26 EXETER GREAT HALL

SAT 27 SWINDON WYVERN THEATRE

MAY

THU 2 SWANSEA SWANSEA ARENA

FRI 3 HIGH WYCOMBE SWAN THEATRE

SAT 4 WOKING NEW VICTORIA THEATRE

SUN 5 IPSWICH REGENT THEATRE

MON 6 RICHMOND RICHMOND THEATRE

TUE 7 BRISTOL BRISTOL BEACON

SAT 11 TRURO HALL FOR CORNWALL

TUE 14 ST ALBANS ALBAN ARENA

WED 15 BUXTON OPERA HOUSE

THU 16 WREXHAM WILLIAM ASTON HALL

SUN 19 CANTERBURY MARLOWE THEATRE

MON 20 CHATHAM CENTRAL THEATRE

TUE 21 CRAWLEY THE HAWTH

WED 22 TUNBRIDGE WELLS ASSEMBLY HALL

THU 23 POOLE LIGHTHOUSE

FRI 24 WORTHING ASSEMBLY HALL

OCTOBER

SUN 20 CARDIFF NEW THEATRE

MON 21 YEOVIL WESTLANDS

TUE 22 TORQUAY PRINCESS THEATRE

THU 24 READING THE HEXAGON

SAT 26 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL

SUN 27 LEAMINGTON SPA ROYAL SPA CENTRE

WED 30 DUDLEY TOWN HALL

THU 31 HALIFAX VICTORIA THEATRE

NOVEMBER

FRI 1 YARM PAA THEATRE

SAT 2 SCUNTHORPE THE BATHS HALL

SUN 3 KENDAL LEISURE CENTRE

WED 6 PETERBOROUGH THE CRESSET

THU 7 WARRINGTON PARR HALL

FRI 8 CHESTER STORYHOUSE

SAT 9 STEVENAGE CONCERT HALL

SUN 10 DUNSTABLE THE GROVE THEATRE

MON 11 CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

THU 14 DUNFERMLINE ALHAMBRA THEATRE

FRI 15 INVERNESS EDEN COURT

WED 20 GUILDFORD G LIVE

FRI 22 KING’S LYNN CORN EXCHANGE

SAT 23 CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL

SUN 24 SOUTHAMPTON O2 GUILDHALL

TUE 26 BURY ST EDMUNDS THE APEX

WED 27 COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL

THU 28 FOLKESTONE LEAS CLIFF HALL

FRI 29 EASTBOURNE CONGRESS THEATRE

