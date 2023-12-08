Brighton and Hove City Council are investigating how rotting meat and bones are being left in a park in Portslade.

Residents near Vale Park say the issue has been getting worse for months, with large chunks of meat being found by dog walkers.

Local resident, Luella Ciannella posted a picture (above) of what she binned while she was walking her dogs on Wednesday, 6 December.

The council say that whoever is dumping the meat should stop, and that residents should report all occurrences to them instead of binning them meat themselves.

Another local dog walker said: “This has been happening for months now and it’s a nightmare for those of us with dogs in the park.

“It is someone putting them there at night for foxes but clearly the foxes don’t want them!

A council spokesperson said: “We don’t know who is leaving meat in Vale Road park and we don’t know why they are doing so. But we are investigating.

“We would very much ask them to stop doing so – and to dispose of their meat properly.

“It is clearly a potential health hazard that could also attract vermin. We would advise people to avoid it and make sure their animals avoid it too.

“We are aware that some local residents have been disposing of the meat they have spotted.

“We do appreciate this, but we would instead like to encourage them to report the occurrences to Cityparks@brighton-hove.gov.uk – for their own safety and so that we can dispose of the meat safely and monitor the extent of the problem.”