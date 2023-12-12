Eddie Izzard says she will campaign via Zoom while in New York next year if she is selected as Labour’s candidate for Brighton Pavilion.

Labour members are this week voting from a shortlist of four, with a final hustings on Sunday.

Also running are Hove councillor Birgit Miller, Portslade councillor Lucy Helliwell and music rights campaigner Tom Gray.

The shortlist was made public at the beginning of this month – just days after Ms Izzard announced she was playing Hamlet in a one-person show in New York from January 25 to March 3.

Today, she told Brighton and Hove News she would cancel the run if the election was called before April – but as people’s jobs depend on it, would otherwise campaign online.

She said: “From the moment I am selected I will be working full time on overturning the 20,000 Green majority in Brighton Pavilion and will be moving to Brighton to make this happen.

“Every single day that I’m the candidate I will be talking to voters via phonebanks, Zoom calls and in person where possible. My campaign is ready to go and to win this seat for Labour.

“The truth is we don’t know when the election will be called, and I didn’t know when the selection process would start when I started developing this production in March 2022.

“I made the Labour Party aware of this when I was interviewed.

“Like all parliamentary candidates, I will still have a day job until the general election, which I’m contractually obliged to deliver.

“The production is being co-produced by a Brighton business who I have worked with for over 25 years and the tour team includes Brighton freelance staff.

“If I pulled out of the production, people would lose their jobs and I’m not prepared to do that. Of course if the election was called in January, February or March I would be back in Brighton as this is my absolute priority.”

She added: “After 35 years of performing on stage, Hamlet will be my last tour before I move into politics.

“I’ve always been transparent with my finances too. I pay full UK tax as well as tax required by the US government. I also declared all my earnings when I was a street performer, so this is something I’ve always been totally transparent about.”

The decision to stand for selection despite a commitment to be out of the country at what could be a crucial time has not impressed some Labour members.

One former councillor, Caroline Penn, tweeted: “I was a councillor in Pavilion and been involved in numerous campaigns and selection.

“You can’t lead a parliamentary campaign if you are in New York for three months, performing your one person show.”

But others are not so concerned. Councillor David McGregor said: “If selected she will have an on the ground team keeping the fight to the Greens while she will do online meetings etc.

“Obviously it isn’t ideal but with Eddie’s name we have a six month head start on name value alone.

“If the general election is called early we will barely be introducing the other candidates, never mind what they stand for. Eddie’s really the only one that could win this for us.”

The play is co-produced by Mick Perrin Worldwide, a talent agency based in High Street, Kemp Town, alongside WestBeth Entertainment and John Gore.

It will be staged at the Greenwich House Theatre.

Online voting amongst members for the candidacy started yesterday, and in-person votes will be cast following a hustings on Sunday.