One of the city’s Victorian windmills has been put on the market for £1.25 million.

Patcham Mill, built in 1885 for baker Joseph Harris, is today a three-bedroom home, with the original top-floor machine room converted into a viewing platform.

Its kitchen is on the ground floor of the mill itself, which has been divided into five increasingly small floors, housing two bedrooms and bathroom and the viewing platform.

The living room is in an octagonal building connected to the mill by a hall, with the master bedroom above it.

The garden has been modelled on Monet’s garden in Giverny, with a bridge over a paddling pool.



The advert, written by estate agents Hamptons, says: “An extremely rare opportunity to purchase one of the city’s most iconic landmark properties, offering stunning views across the downs.

“The property has undergone a recent renovation and is in pristine, newly painted condition.

“The renovation included complete electrical re-wiring throughout, newly-installed oak doors and windows throughout, and newly installed wooden flooring in the entrance hall, living room and all mill bedrooms. The mill’s exterior walls were stripped and water-proofed.”



The mill, off Windmill Drive, remained in use until 1924. It was sold for just £50 in 1928 and converted into a house in 1936, before being used by the Home Guard during the war.

According to Philip Hicks of the Sussex Mills Group website: “In the 1960s she was converted into a residence with the later addition of a modern extension. However, a surprising amount of machinery was left in place, including the windshaft, brakewheel and complete drive to the millstones.

“The millstones are still in place under a bedroom floor.

“In 1989, the property was bought by George and Muriel Musgrave as a suitable premises for housing the Musgrave collection (a large collection of personal paintings and sculptures).

“Subsequently the public were admitted to the property to view the artwork. Access to the lower floors of the mill was permitted until ill health forced the Musgraves to sell the property and move elsewhere.”