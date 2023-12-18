The candidates lining up to contest a council by-election in Portslade next month have been announced.

The election for a new councillor for the South Portslade ward will be held on Thursday, 11 January 2024.

It has been called to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Councillor Les Hamilton.

The candidates for the South Portslade by-election have now been confirmed:

Danny John Booth – Green Party

Benjamin James Franks – Conservative Party

Jamie Rutherford Gillespie – Independent

Josh Guilmant – Labour Party

David Timothy Maples – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Georgia Arabella McKinley Fitch – Democratic Liberation Party

Kenneth Lloyd Rist – Liberal Democrats

For more information, please go to the elections pages on the council’s website.

If you live in South Portslade and would like to vote in the upcoming by-election, you must be registered to vote. If you’re not yet registered, you can do so until midnight on Thursday 21 December 2023 by visiting gov.uk/register-to-vote.

If you won’t be able to get to the polling station on the day, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote. You must apply for a postal vote by 5pm on Friday, 22 December at the latest.

You can also ask someone you trust to vote on your behalf. This is known as a proxy vote. You must apply for a proxy vote by 5pm on Wednesday 3 January or change existing proxy arrangements by 5pm on Friday 22 December.

The government brought in new legislation which requires voters to show photo identification when voting at polling stations in elections from May 2023.

This means that you must bring photo ID with you to vote in the upcoming by-election.

For more information, and to see which forms of photo ID are accepted, please visit the council’s voter ID webpage.

If you don’t have a valid form of photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC). The deadline for the council to receive your VAC application for use at the South Portslade by-election is 5pm on Wednesday 3 January. The council is encouraging voters to apply sooner in case they need to check any details with you.

Apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online or email electors@brighton-hove.gov.uk to be sent a paper application form.