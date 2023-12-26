A community centre in Portslade is to be demolished to make way for 28 new council flats if new plans are approved.

Brighton and Hove City Council hopes to build the new homes on the site of Portslade Village Centre, also known as the Courthope, and demolish 26 garages and a hard court play area.

This in addition to plans to build 15 new homes on the nearby Windlesham House site in Windlesham Close.

The new housing scheme would include a replacement community centre, outside play area and car parking as well as a new path from Windlesham Close to Portslade Village Green.

The current community building, which housed the youth learning disability charity Extratime, is now leased out by the council to Nautical Training Corps – a charity organisation that provides maritime youth training.

The planning statement says: “The existing building is outdated and in need of significant modernisation as it was built in the 1960’s.

“The existing building has a challenging layout with rooms including a main hall and secondary hall (please see existing floorplans).

“There is little useable public amenity space on the site at present and it is of low quality with predominantly hard landscaping, but does include a poorly maintained hard games court within the site.

“A key component of the proposals, is the provision of a replacement community centre.

“These facilities will replace those currently on the site but in an upgraded and modern form, which is more accessible and more usable for all.

“Notably the existing building sits at a higher gradient to the east of the site making it difficult for the mobility impaired and people with children in prams to access the facility on foot.

“On this basis, although the proposals will result in a net loss of community floorspace, the new upgraded facilities will offer a significant overall enhancement in the quality and experience of the community space.

“The new building will undoubtedly provide a fresh focal point for the whole community.”

The council’s proposal says that the scheme is part of its work to prioritise the development of ‘infill’ brownfield sites for additional affordable housing.

Two separate three story buildings are proposed, with a mix of one, two and three bed flats, to fit in with the surrounding Dudney Court, Kemps Court and Lindfield housing blocks.

Three of the four ground floor flats will be wheelchair accessible and the overall mix of housing would include six one-bedroom flats, 16 two-bedroom flats and six three-bedroom flats.

The buildings would have a flat roof and use a light buff brick with contrasting windows in a shade of red.

The walls of the new community centre will consist of a red brick offering a visual marker to the location.

The new community centre will have two halls, an office, kitchen and sufficient toilet facilities.

There would be a total of 22 parking spaces, including 10 spaces for the community centre – meaning the scheme falls short of 15 spaces for the residential development – and a total of 44 cycle spaces.

The transport statement says that the vehicle trips generated by the development would not be significant and would not impact the operation or safety of the local highway network.

A new pedestrian pathway would be built to link Windlesham Close to the Village Green to the north-east, with a residents’ growing area and raised planters as well as wildflower and grassland.

To replace the loss of the hard court play area, a smaller year-round one is proposed, with improved access and proximity to changing facilities and vehicle parking.

A public consultation was held from February to March 2023, but planning documents do not show if any comments from the consultation were integrated into proposed designs.

You can read the full application on the council’s planning portal with this reference: BH2023/03130.