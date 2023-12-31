A craft beer pub in Brighton is on the market for £725,000 after the previous owner closed the premises following a fraud.

Almost exactly a year ago on Tuesday 3 January, the Craft Beer Co posted on its Facebook page: “Sadly we are temporarily closing our Brighton venue due to a large-scale fraud/theft committed by a trusted senior team member.

“These are extraordinarily hard times for pubs so this is extra painful for all of us at the CBC family.”

Now, the property firm Fleurets is marketing the freehold premises on “a prominent corner site” at 22-23 Upper North Street.

Fleurets said: “The property comprises a substantial public house arranged over basement, ground, first and second floor levels.

“The property occupies a prominent corner position site at the intersection of Upper North Street and Regent Hill in central Brighton.

“The building is located approximately 750m from the King’s Road (A259), the main road running along Brighton seafront and just north of Western Road.

“The seaside resort of Brighton attracts more than 8.5 million visitors each year and boasts a residential population of over 275,000 including a student population of over 20,000.

“Externally there is a small yard area with delivery access.

“The property is not listed but is situated within a conservation area. The property is not listed as an asset of community value (ACV).”

The property includes a flat over two floors, a cellar store and a pub kitchen.

The drinks licence runs until 1am on Friday and Saturday nights and midnight on every other night.

According to the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) website, the property has a rateable value of £27,100, with effect from the start of last April. The business rates bill is currently about £13,500 for the year.