A charging point is set to be moved after being repeatedly blocked by bins.

The parking bay in College Place is meant to be used by electric cars accessing the charging point on the pavement – but since it was first installed several months ago, it has been filled by big black bins.

But after months spent trying to clear it, only for the bins to return, Brighton and Hove City Council is now giving up and moving the charger instead.

The chair of the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, Councillor Trevor Muten, said: “We’re really sorry about the issue with our electric vehicle charger by the Co-op in College Place.

“We have listened to residents’ concerns, reviewed options and now will be relocating the charger to another site before the end of January.

“We are working as fast as we can to keep up with increasing demand across the city for electric vehicle chargers. This helps decarbonise our city transport and improve air quality for residents.

“We will be installing around 2,000 more lamp post chargers throughout the city over the next few years.”