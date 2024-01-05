A firm hopes to put up four digital advertising screens in streets in the centre of Brighton after winning a planning appeal against the council.
But the firm, JC Decaux, lost its appeal to put up four identical screens on the pavement at four other nearby sites.
A planning inspector said that the reasons included concerns about the safety of pedestrians, including wheelchair users, and the effect of the proposals on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.
Brighton and Hove City Council was reported as saying that – as the landlord – it was unlikely to grant licences for any of the hubs even if they were given planning consent.
JC Decaux, the biggest outdoor advertising company in the world, has put up its digital screens – similar to those in modern bus shelters – in dozens of places up and down the country.
They act as standalone 5G mobile phone masts – about 8ft 6in or 2m tall – and offer free wifi, an emergency phone and a defibrillator.
The company told the Planning Inspectorate that its solar-powered “communications hubs” offered free phone calls to landlines and charities, wayfinding, device charging, rapid connection to emergency services and public messaging capabilities.
JC Decaux added that they were also “a platform for other technologies such as … CCTV” and in some areas this has attracted objections and criticism.
A Brighton and Hove City Council report said that the hubs created “additional street clutter” and cited Cityclean, the in-house street cleaning, rubbish and recycling service.
The report said: “Cityclean have concerns about adding new structures and street furniture in the city due to high levels of vandalism and anti-social behaviour, particularly graffiti, tagging, stickering and fly posting.
“The new installation of the similar BT street hubs show that these structures are subject to these types of behaviour and, despite BT promising fortnightly maintenance and cleaning, this hasn’t been seen. The hubs are quickly becoming unsightly additions to the city.
“The graffiti removal team within Cityclean has a huge task on its hands in maintaining property and street furniture that belongs to the council
“(It) does not have the capacity, within the team or budget, to be able to extend the scope of the types of property they can remove from.”
The four sites where the hubs have planning permission are
- outside Waitrose, in Western Road
- outside the Ibis hotel in Queen’s Road
- outside Hanover House – the old Eagle Star offices – in Queen’s Road
- outside Sainsbury’s in North Street
The four sites where the planning appeals were dismissed are
- outside the Leonardo Royal Hotel – formerly the Jurys Inn – in King’s Road
- outside Metro Bank in North Street
- outside Costa at 193 Western Road
- outside 56 Western Road by the corner of Clarence Square
Planning inspector Gwilym Powys Jones agreed with the council that the final four sites were “cluttered with street furniture” and that any more would be unsuitable.
The council wanted to include a planning condition that would require JC Decaux to provide a management plan to cover issues such as vandalism.
Mr Powys Jones said: “Such a condition is justified and necessary in the interests of amenity and such a condition shall therefore be imposed.
“I shall, however, extend the purpose of the plan to cover issues such as malfunctioning for reasons other than vandalism to ensure the public benefits of the hubs continue.”
Western Road pavements have just been revamped to be pleasant places to walk down and have almost immediately been cluttered with these huge advertising screens, bicycle racks, bins etc etc.
Have you taken a bus rid along Western Road lately? It still feels like a bumpy third world road beneath rather than the flawless road shown in the artist’s impression. Absolute cowboy workmanship for the countless millions it cost. As for the enlarged pavement clutter, it just goes to show that all this talk of more space for safer walking and cycling was complete bs and used as an excuse to narrow the road and remove bus stops and trees. The new layout also delays buses by preventing them being able to overtake each other when they need to and impedes emergency vehicles. All this upheaval and monstrous cost – including water main and other repairs for surrounding road detours – for a road where cars were already banned along most of the stretch.
What is their environmental footprint under our Council’s declared ‘climate crisis’ and who pays for the electricity to power them – the taxpayer? Do citizens want this constant bombardment in the streets? What is the mental health impact?
Daft idea the pavement next to Waitrose has been enlarged at huge expense to make it nicer for pedestrians not so you can stick one of these ugly things there.