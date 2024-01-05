A firm hopes to put up four digital advertising screens in streets in the centre of Brighton after winning a planning appeal against the council.

But the firm, JC Decaux, lost its appeal to put up four identical screens on the pavement at four other nearby sites.

A planning inspector said that the reasons included concerns about the safety of pedestrians, including wheelchair users, and the effect of the proposals on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

Brighton and Hove City Council was reported as saying that – as the landlord – it was unlikely to grant licences for any of the hubs even if they were given planning consent.

JC Decaux, the biggest outdoor advertising company in the world, has put up its digital screens – similar to those in modern bus shelters – in dozens of places up and down the country.

They act as standalone 5G mobile phone masts – about 8ft 6in or 2m tall – and offer free wifi, an emergency phone and a defibrillator.

The company told the Planning Inspectorate that its solar-powered “communications hubs” offered free phone calls to landlines and charities, wayfinding, device charging, rapid connection to emergency services and public messaging capabilities.

JC Decaux added that they were also “a platform for other technologies such as … CCTV” and in some areas this has attracted objections and criticism.

A Brighton and Hove City Council report said that the hubs created “additional street clutter” and cited Cityclean, the in-house street cleaning, rubbish and recycling service.

The report said: “Cityclean have concerns about adding new structures and street furniture in the city due to high levels of vandalism and anti-social behaviour, particularly graffiti, tagging, stickering and fly posting.

“The new installation of the similar BT street hubs show that these structures are subject to these types of behaviour and, despite BT promising fortnightly maintenance and cleaning, this hasn’t been seen. The hubs are quickly becoming unsightly additions to the city.

“The graffiti removal team within Cityclean has a huge task on its hands in maintaining property and street furniture that belongs to the council

“(It) does not have the capacity, within the team or budget, to be able to extend the scope of the types of property they can remove from.”

The four sites where the hubs have planning permission are

outside Waitrose, in Western Road

outside the Ibis hotel in Queen’s Road

outside Hanover House – the old Eagle Star offices – in Queen’s Road

outside Sainsbury’s in North Street

The four sites where the planning appeals were dismissed are

outside the Leonardo Royal Hotel – formerly the Jurys Inn – in King’s Road

outside Metro Bank in North Street

outside Costa at 193 Western Road

outside 56 Western Road by the corner of Clarence Square

Planning inspector Gwilym Powys Jones agreed with the council that the final four sites were “cluttered with street furniture” and that any more would be unsuitable.

The council wanted to include a planning condition that would require JC Decaux to provide a management plan to cover issues such as vandalism.

Mr Powys Jones said: “Such a condition is justified and necessary in the interests of amenity and such a condition shall therefore be imposed.

“I shall, however, extend the purpose of the plan to cover issues such as malfunctioning for reasons other than vandalism to ensure the public benefits of the hubs continue.”