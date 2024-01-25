A ended up in the dock after smashing his way into a magistrates court in the early hours of the morning.

Fernando Montoya, 47, of Grand Parade smashed through glass panels at the entrance of Brighton Magistrates Court in the early hours of Tuesday morning, triggering the alarms.

He was then quickly apprehended by security and arrested by police soon after.

The public entrance to Brighton Magistrates Court was cordoned off on Tuesday morning because of the damage.

Montoya appeared at the same court yesterday, charged with criminal damage. He pleaded guilty to the charge and has been given a community order and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

The broken door panels are now boarded up.