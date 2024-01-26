Roberto De Zerbi sidestepped speculation that he could succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as he focuses on spearheading a memorable end to the season at Brighton.

Seagulls boss De Zerbi is among the bookmakers’ early favourites to take over at Anfield after Klopp announced that he would leave at the end of the current campaign.

The Italian gave a shake of the head when told that he was being linked with the Reds.

He insisted that he was fully focused on Brighton and Hove Albion’s quest for success in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Brighton travel to top-flight rivals Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup tomorrow (Saturday 27 January), having reached the semi-finals last season.

The match at Wembley ended in defeat on penalties against Manchester United.

De Zerbi told a press conference ahead of Brighton’s trip to Bramall Lane: “My focus is just on the last part of the season.

“We are going to compete and to play a historic part of the season. We compete in the Premier League to reach the same target as last season (qualifying for Europe).

“We’re going to play the last 16 in the Europa League.

“We compete in the FA Cup and we remember the defeat last season in Wembley and, for it, I keep my eye on my team.”

De Zerbi is contracted to the Seagulls until 2026 and has significantly enhanced his coaching reputation in England since replacing Graham Potter in September 2022.

The 44-year-old said that there was no update on a potential new deal at the Amex Stadium after revealing last month that he was in discussions with the club.

He understands Klopp’s decision to step down but said that it would be a significant loss for English football.

De Zerbi said: “I’m very sad because, if he changes league, changes country, the Premier League loses one of the best coaches in the world.

“I consider Klopp, (Pep) Guardiola, (Carlo) Ancelotti, (Marcelo) Bielsa the best coaches in the world and I’m sad for it.

“I can understand it very well. I think our work is the best work you can do but it is very tough.

“You need energy. You have to push every day. If you don’t work with the right energy, you lose everything.”

Albion defender Igor Julio is in contention to return from injury to face the Blades but De Zerbi remains without several players, including Ansu Fati, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra and Julio Enciso.

As he prepared for Brighton to take on the side at the foot of the Premier League table, the head coach said that it was too early in the tournament to be dreaming of a return to Wembley.

He said: “It’s an opportunity but it’s too far to make other thoughts.

“We have to keep our focus in the game. We know the level of difficulty of the game. We are ready to compete.

“To win the game, we have to play our best, otherwise we lose the game.”