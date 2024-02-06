A surgeon physically assaulted two trainees in an operating theatre at a Brighton hospital during surgery, according to a new report.

The attacks took place at the Royal Sussex County Hospital where there was a culture of fear and where bullying and harassment were rife, according to the Royal College of Surgeons.

The Royal College report said that meetings with top bosses were confrontational, whistleblowers were badly treated and patient care was adversely affected.

The independent report even questioned the suitability of the current executive leadership team to continue in their jobs.

The Royal College said: “It is imperative that robust action is taken to tackle unacceptable behaviours, given the reports of bullying, harassment and physical abuse.”

The effect on patients was noted, with the report saying “Major concerns were identified by the review team over high rates of cancellations of elective patients.

“This was often on the day of surgery, after patients had been waiting for up to seven hours, having prepared for surgery, for example, by not eating and/or drinking.

“The review team heard about patients being cancelled multiple times and this was causing patients psychological distress.”

The cancellations were part of the reason for significant waiting lists at the hospital which is run by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust. University Hospitals Sussex commissioned the report.

Yesterday (Monday 5 February) the trust’s chief executive George Findlay told the BBC: “It’s a really tough read. Staff have been working under really difficult circumstances for quite some time.

“We are starting to make a difference (but) there are no quick fixes here.”

The review team gathered evidence last May, shortly after Dr Findlay had become chief executive, taking over from Dame Marianne Griffiths.

The Royal College report criticised the trust’s leadership, saying: “The review team were particularly concerned to learn that a ‘culture of fear’ existed among staff when it came to the executive leadership team.

“There were concerning reports of bullying by members of the executive leadership team, with instances of confrontational meetings with individual consultant surgeons when they were told to ‘sit down, shut up and listen’, with no ability to express their own concerns and where they were alone and outnumbered.

“The review team noted that several consultants had reportedly left the trust as a result of these issues and others were reluctant to engage with the executive leadership team, including refusal to attend further meetings.

“The review team found that staff were reluctant to respond to whistleblowing requests, given they had experienced instances of other staff members raising concerns through such mechanisms reportedly facing bullying and being dismissed.

“While the appointment of the chief of surgery was found to be positive, as staff felt when they raised concerns they would be taken more seriously, the review team found that the listening stopped at this level, with repeated reports that communication with the executive leadership team was poor.”

Meetings with senior management were described as “all talk and no action”, according to the report, which looked at surgery – in particular, general surgery, emergency surgery and upper gastrointestinal (GI) and lower gastrointestinal surgery.

And the report said: “Consideration should be given to the suitability, professionalism and effectiveness of the current executive leadership team, given the concerning reports of bullying.”

The Royal College criticised “multi-disciplinary team (MDT) working, communication, behaviours and culture”.

It said: “There was dysfunctional team working and a lack of cohesion and unity among the surgical teams and within the general surgery department.

“They were told that consultant surgeons were dismissive and disrespectful towards other members of staff.

“The review team found that, while consultant surgeons were pleasant as individuals, they did not function well as a team and had developed more individualised and silo working practices which negatively impacted MDT working and had the potential to compromise patient safety.”

The report flagged concerns about “staffing levels in both nursing and medical roles, including long-term use of locum consultants”.

It said that there was a “high workload and unequal workload distribution – impacting on cancellation levels” and criticised “responsiveness to the (high) level of complaints”.

Morale had been affected by the suspension of upper GI (gastrointestinal) cancer resectional surgery which “had a negative impact on retention – and recruitment is difficult”.

Patients and their families had complained in droves, with the report saying that there were 7,415 complaints, incident reports and serious incidents in two years.

More than two thirds – or almost 5,000 – of these involved the Royal Sussex, although the trust also runs several other hospitals.

These include the Sussex Eye Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, Southlands, in Shoreham, Worthing, St Richard’s, in Chichester, and the Princess Royal, in Haywards Heath.

The Royal Sussex is a teaching hospital but concerns had been raised separately by Health Education England (HEE) and the General Medical Council (GMC).

The report said: “The review team heard that the trust had been working with HEE and the GMC to ensure that the training environment was fit for purpose.

“Foundation trainees had not been fully withdrawn but had been removed from night working. Middle grades were not formally withdrawn but were strongly advised not to undertake night duties.

“Issues had been revealed with previous HEE visits, including reports of bullying, which were also reflected in the national training survey.”

The Royal College’s findings have been published as the trust awaits a separate report from the CQC (Care Quality Commission) which is also expected to be critical.

And Sussex Police is carrying out a separate investigation, known as Operation Bramber, into about 100 cases at the Royal Sussex.

Op Bramber was started to look into deaths at the hospital from 2015 to 2020 and, last September, the investigation was expanded to include cases in 2021.

Sussex Police said that it was investigating claims of medical negligence after alleged failings in general surgery and neurosurgery. The number of deaths has been estimated to total 40 with other patients having suffered “adverse outcomes”.