A Brighton dealer has been jailed for three and a half years after being caught with a large stash of class A drugs at Brighton Station.

Hussein Jallow, 24, raised suspicion when he fled from officers despite showing a valid ticket.

He had been stopped at Brighton station by a British Trasport Police officer on September 25 last year and asked to produce his train ticket as part of a stop and account.

Jallow showed his ticket but then ran off, raising the officer’s suspicions.

He was quickly caught and asked why he had run away and if he had anything on his person. Jallow admitted he was carrying drugs but claimed it was only cannabis.

He was then detained for the purpose of a search and found to be carrying heroin, crack cocaine and a cannabis joint as well as around £480 in cash and a burner phone.

Jallow, of Nyetimber Hill, Brighton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 43 months in jail at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 24 January. He was also ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer PC Stewart McKenna said: “The scourge of drugs cause misery and death. Thanks to Jallow’s arrest a substantial amount has now been taken off the streets.

“Drugs will not be tolerated anywhere on the railway and officers will do everything in their power to bring prosecutions against those concerned with the supply of drugs.

“Using the railway to move drugs is never a good idea – we have specialist teams on trains and at stations across the whole network tackling drug supply seven days a week.”