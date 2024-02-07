A band of torrential rain is due to sweep over Brighton and Hove tomorrow, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow, be aware warning was issued this afternoon, coming into force from 2am tomorrow to 6am on Friday.

It says: “A couple of bands of rain, heavy in places, will push northwards across southern England and south Wales during Thursday and early on Friday.

“Whilst a drier interlude is likely for a time during the middle part of Thursday, many places in the warning area will see 15-25 mm of rain accumulate during this period.

“However, some higher ground areas of southern England and south Wales could see as much as 35-45 mm of rain.”