A dog walker was punched in the face by a stranger after an altercation in the park earlier that day.

The 56-year-old man told police he had been verbally abused while walking his dog in Mackie Park last Saturday morning.

Later that afternoon, he was assaulted by a man while sitting in his van. Police are now appealing for witnesses to both incidents.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of an assault in Warmdene Road, Patcham, at 1.15pm on Saturday (3 February).

“The victim, a 56-year-old man, reported being approached by an unknown man and punched several times to the face while sitting in his van.

“Officers attended and the victim also disclosed that he had been verbally abused while walking his dog in Mackie Park earlier that day.

“It is believed both incidents are connected and an investigation is underway.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 614 of 03/02.”