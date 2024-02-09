A driver crashed into a bus shelter near Hove railway station and then fled before police arrived.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a car colliding with a bus shelter in Goldstone Villas, Hove, at around 7.40pm on Tuesday (6 February).

“No injuries were reported and attempts are being made to locate any occupants of the vehicle who left the scene before officers arrived.”

Another driver who was on the scene shortly afterwards said: “I don’t know if it swerved to avoid a pedestrian or fox crossing the road – or perhaps if the car was stolen and just got out of control.

“Personally, I have always thought that it is a dangerous turn from Station Approach into Goldstone Villas, with it being a blind spot.

“The council should fit railings along that kerb and maybe fit a mirror so as people can see something is coming around the corner.

“The council should consider making it one way from the junction of Clarendon Road heading round to the mini-roundabout at Denmark Villas/Cromwell Road which would then free up space for a larger taxi rank which is currently insufficient for all the taxis servicing the railway station.

“The damaged bus stop on the east side could be de-commissioned and the buses currently going in that direction could re-route from the mini-roundabout at the Denmark Villas/Cromwell Road turning into Eaton Villas.

“I believe it would be a far better use of the station footprint space.”