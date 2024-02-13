His Lordship, one of the most explosive and exciting live acts to emerge from the UK in years, announce a fresh set of explosive UK live dates for May. This comes hot off the back of the release of their debut self-titled album – produced by David Wrench and Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, Black Keys).

His Lordship will embark on 10 shows across the UK, bringing their frenetic, frenzied, rapturous brand of garage rock to the masses, including a night in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Thursday 30th May. The band sold out their debut UK tour in July, and then joined Jason Isbell on a sell out European tour culminating with a roof raising show at London’s Eventim Apollo. As well as headlining London’s Lafayette, the band hit the road last year, including a sold-out headline show at London’s Garage in November. Tickets on sale HERE.

A maximum rock’n’roll trio conceived during lockdown to blow the cobwebs away and remind us of what music has been missing, the band are made up of the powerhouse duo of James Walbourne (The Pretenders, The Pogues, The Rails) and Kristoffer Sonne (Chrissie Hynde, Willie Nelson). Their debut self-titled album was branded a “sonic assault, dripping with bad-boy attitude” by Uncut, with MOJO describing it as “a riot of edge-of-insanity vocals, percussive battery and ferocious guitars.”

The band’s first single ‘All Cranked Up’ hit the 6 Music B-List, and then saw the release of its follow up ‘Buzzkill’ – an angular, twisted ear worm, as well as the monster garage rock anthem ‘Jackie Works For The NHS’.

These shows are not to be missed as we are well aware having already reviewed them a couple of times. Read our account of their 15th April 2023 at The Prince Albert HERE and their next Brighton gig at The Hope & Ruin on 15th November 2023 HERE.

But don’t just take our word for it, see what others say:

“A riot of edge-of-insanity vocals, percussive battery and ferocious guitars. More, please!” – 4* MOJO

“…a sonic assault, dripping with bad-boy attitude” – Uncut

“Shades of the White Stripes and the Stooges filter into the wild debut”…Unhinged energy” – The Times

“A thundering maelstrom of rock’n’roll” – Clash

“High-speed check yer pants rock’n’roll with nary a care for personal safety” – Classic Rock

His Lordship will play the following UK headline shows in May. Tickets on-sale HERE.

May

Thu 16th HULL, ALOFT @ The Haworth

Fri 17th EDINBURGH, Cabaret Voltaire

Sun 19th GLASGOW, Rum Shack

Tue 21st LEEDS, Brudenell Social Club

Wed 22nd LONDON, The Dome

Thu 23rd MANCHESTER, Night n Day

Fri 24th CATTON HALL, Bearded Theory Festival

Mon 27th BIRMINGHAM, Hare & Hounds

Tue 28th NORWICH, Norwich Arts Centre

Thu 30th BRIGHTON, Hope & Ruin

hislordship.net