A drug dealer has been convicted after officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) conducted the patrols in Brighton.

Officers noticed Fiorent Muharremi acting suspiciously as passenger in a taxi in the Clifton Road and Clifton Hill area on Wednesday, February 7.

He had taken a short journey of just 100 metres when he alighted from the vehicle for a second time.

The plain clothes officers stopped him and carried out a search.

During the search, cash and 30 bags of cocaine and cannabis were found, and Muharremi was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

Following an investigation by Brighton CID, 20-year-old Muharremi, a car valet of no fixed address, was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and with possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 8 he admitted both charges and was remanded in custody.

TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “Our highly-trained officers conduct a variety of duties above and beyond armed response, and regularly carry out patrols to assist our colleagues across the force.

“This includes proactive operations to help disrupt the supply of drugs, which cause so much harm in our communities.”

Muharremi will appear for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on March 7.