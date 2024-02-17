It’s been a busy winter for those in charge of Sussex County Cricket Club. In October, the departure of chief executive officer Rob Andrew was announced. After seven years at the helm, the former British and Irish Lions fly-half left Hove for a new role as managing director of the professional game at the ECB.

There’s been plenty of changes in the dressing room too. Alongside England internationals Ravi Bopara and George Garton, Sussex lost the promising Ali Orr to old enemies Hampshire.

Prized for his attacking talent, Orr left after his boyhood club failed to offer the 22-year-old a pay rise when renegotiating his contract.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. Alongside the ever-excellent Cheteshwar Pujara and Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Hughes and Jaydon Seales are coming to Sussex as overseas players.

The former has enjoyed a long career in Australian first class and T20 cricket while the latter has 37 test wickets to his name.

Then there’s Danny Lamb. Pinched from Lancashire, the 28-year-old will provide a solid all-round option to a side which lacked a little bite in last year’s campaign.

Perhaps the most surprising arrival is that of John Simpson. After 16 years with Middlesex, the veteran wicketkeeper set his sights on a new challenge, signing a four-year deal with Sussex in October.

The 35-year-old scored over 13,000 runs in his time at Lords, winning two County Championships and three England caps in the process.

Alongside his experience behind the sticks, Simpson will take the armband, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara as captain in the County Championship.

While this comes as something of a surprise, Simpson’s signing turned further heads as Sussex already have a wicketkeeper – a good one at that.

Present in all 14 County Championship fixtures, Oli Carter was something of a stalwart in 2023, scoring 779 runs at a dependable average of 38.95.

What’s more, the 22-year-old was key to Sussex’s third-place finish, contributing a haul of crucial knocks. Following a steady 41 in the first innings, Carter’s composure in the second led Sussex to victory in their opener against Durham.

Some months later, his defiant defence marshalled a 21.2-over 10th-wicket stand to save the game against Glamorgan. Surviving 149 balls for his 55 runs, the Englishman ensured the draw with a dogged display against the odds.

Finding favour in the Second Division, Carter notched seven fifties in red-ball cricket, the second most of any Sussex batter.

Simpson, comparatively, struggled through something of a lean spell in Division One. Failing to convert any of his four half-centuries, he averaged just 23.50 in a forgettable campaign.

Yet what Carter lacks is his skipper’s stellar reputation with the gloves. In his 16 years with Middlesex, Simpson cemented his reputation as the safest pair of hands in the county game, snagging 866 dismissals and rarely placing a foot wrong.

His years of experience will also come in handy. Head coach Paul Farbrace described his role in the upcoming season as “a central point of our progression, bringing huge experience, calmness, a high level of skill and leadership”.

So, what of Oli Carter? Does Simpson’s signing spell the end for the promising young gloveman in the County Championship? Perhaps not. As, despite something of a settled batting card, the odd frailty appears on closer inspection.

Without Ali Orr, Farbrace and co must come up with a solution for the opener-sized hole in the Sussex top order. When Orr was injured last year, the job fell to left-hander Tom Clark. In a middling few fixtures, the 22-year-old offered glimpses of brilliance but ultimately fell short, averaging 30.71 with six fifties from his 22 knocks.

Clark’s mediocrity offers an opportunity for Oli Carter. In his place, Tom Alsop could elevate from his usual spot at first drop. In two seasons by the sea, the former Hampshire man has excelled against the moving ball, averaging just shy of 40 with a high score of 182*.

While well suited to three, a change of place would create space for Carter, who’s proven himself well capable of facing the new ball when rebuilding after the odd collapse last season.

His solid base and defensive-minded approach make for a solid option at three, while allowing the right-hander more minutes at the crease.

Alternatively, teenage sensation James Coles could make the move to three, freeing space at five for Carter. At only 19, Coles made his name with three tons and over 800 runs in last year’s County Championship.

Key to Sussex’s third place finish, Coles’s textbook technique and glowing record point to a player more than capable of batting at three – or even opening.

Were he to do so, Carter could find himself at five, only one position off his previous birth, in a role comfortable to the young batter.

The obvious solution, however, is Cheteshwar Pujara. Well versed in the intricacies of new ball bowling, the Indian maestro has occupied many a spot in Test cricket and is well capable of moving up and down the top order from his favoured spot at four. Should he opt to open, or even bat three, a spot would surely open for Oli Carter.

Whatever changes are made, Carter is unlikely to go out on loan or leave permanently. It’s a long season, players fall out of favour and injuries are sure to play their part.

Additionally, as he did last season, Carter will likely feature as a specialist batter in the T20 Blast. With Warwickshire’s Michael Burgess returning to Hove on loan, Carter made seven appearances in the 2023 Blast, dispatching a best of 64 against Hampshire.

He could also find himself back behind the sticks come August, when Simpson will likely miss the One Day Cup in a month-long return to the Northern Superchargers for the Hundred.

In Simpson, Sussex gain experience. Farbrace’s men will enjoy all the nous and glovemanship of a seasoned first-class cricketer, up for the fight and eager to lead by example.

And, despite losing the gloves, Oli Carter may just benefit from his battle-scarred skipper as he fights for a new spot as a specialist batter in a new-look Sussex XI.