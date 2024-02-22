Gordon Chapman-Fox works under the name Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan (WRNTDP) and produces wonderful propulsive, cinematic electronica which has a musical, conceptual and aesthetic setting in the mid 1970s to early 1980s and has made a great impact since his debut in 2020. Since performing at ‘End Of The Road’ on 3rd September 2022, Gordon has begun a definite move towards the mainstream consciousness, with his appearance there being noted in the Financial Times’ review of the festival.

His journey began with the launch of ‘Interim Report, March 1979’, which despite its title is a long player record that hit the unsuspecting world on 26th February 2021, and was Gordon’s hymn and homage to the brutalist beauty of Cheshire’s designated new towns of Warrington and Runcorn. On 3rd September the same year, the ‘People And Industry’ album carried the same message and picked up where the first left off, really. Musically it was recorded back to back with ‘Interim Report, March 1979’ and there is a progression in the sound, but it’s definitely cut from the same cloth as the first album. It still very much exists in this euphoric melancholy. Third instalment ‘Districts, Roads, Open Space’ followed on 10th October 2022, with the music reflecting the social isolation of New Towns life. This was mirrored by its creation through two years of pandemic lockdown.

Gordon’s work is regularly played on the BBC and he was asked to contribute to Stuart Maconie’s Freak Zone special of hauntology, and was included in Shindig Magazine’s “ones to watch in 2023” feature, where they said “The richness of his visionary music is becoming progressively more enticing. A must for 2023”. The campaign for the latest album, ‘The Nation’s Most Central Location’, has seen major features in Electronic Sound magazine and The Quietus. The album was also given 8/10 in a review/interview piece in Uncut.

What’s difficult to convey is how much these records have resonated with so many cross sections of the public. From electronica fans, to town planners, architects and academics, current and ex-new town dwellers, futurists and nostalgia freaks, the reach and affection for this music has been quite a revelation. In an adept development, the work has become more overtly politicised as Gordon reflects and refracts the broken promises made over generations to those in the North of England. Brought into sharp relief with the latest levelling up debacle, although of the past, the music couldn’t be more current. It’s emotional and moving and it connects deeply with many people.

The latest release being the 4 tune 12” ‘Building a New Town’ which dropped on 8th August last year.

