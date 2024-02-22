A woman has died after falling from a cliff in Brighton this morning.

Police have confirmed that the woman in her 50s died after falling from the cliffs at Roedean, near Brighton Marina.

Fire and rescue services attended the scene with ambulances and police cars along the A259 today.

Her family has been informed.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to the cliffs at Brighton Marina today (22 February) at around 8am to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

“A woman in her 50s fell from the cliff and has sadly been confirmed deceased.

“Her next of kin has been informed and the death has been passed to the coroner.”