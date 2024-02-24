The Brighton RNLI lifeboat has launched twice this week to help to search for missing people.

The volunteer crew were paged on Wednesday (21 February) after someone entered the water 200 yards east of the Brighton Marina arm.

The RNLI said: “In challenging conditions, the Brighton crew launched and were assisted by Newhaven coastguard and Shoreham coastguard along with the coastguard helicopter.

“After conducting an extensive search, with no further information available and with sea conditions deteriorating, the coastguard deemed the search complete and the volunteer crew was stood down at 12.22pm.”

RNLI volunteer and helm Ben Hylands said: “We launched into very challenging conditions. Working with the coastguard we carried out a search.

“I’m proud of my crew working together as a team in what were unpredictable waves at times.”

The crew had another shout at 7.20pm last night (Friday 23 February) to assist the Shoreham lifeboat, rescue helicopter 175 and coastguard teams.

They were searching for a vulnerable person in the vicinity of Carats Café. The RNLI said: “Once on scene lifeboats started searching.

“The helicopter crew located the casualty, landed on the nearby beach and they were given medical care by the helicopter paramedic and coastguard rescue volunteers before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Please call 999 and ask for the coastguard if you see someone in distress in or near the water.”