Train passengers faced major disruption this morning (Monday 26 February) after a widespread signalling failure on the railways.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express said shortly before 4am that “no trains will be running until further notice”.

Some routes reopened by 7am but others remain closed or have severe delays.

There are no Southern trains between Littlehampton and London Victoria, while services between Brighton and London are limited.

Thameslink is not running services between Cambridge and Brighton, while there is a reduced service at Preston Park, Hassocks, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath towards Gatwick Airport.

Network Rail said: “At 3.04am there was a loss of power with provider UK Power Networks which significantly impacted our Three Bridges signalling centre which controls the signalling – the railway’s traffic light system – across the majority of our Sussex routes.”

Signalling was restored at 6.30am, Network Rail said, but services remained “significantly disrupted”.

The infrastructure operator added: “We’re really sorry to any passengers disrupted this morning and we encourage passengers to check with their train operator before travelling for the latest information and updates.”

Meanwhile, Great Western Railway and Elizabeth line services were disrupted by a landslip between Twyford and Reading, affecting routes to and from London Paddington.

Two out of four lines in the area were taken out of use and the capacity was reduced on the remaining lines.

Network Rail said: “Our engineers are on site working to safely reopen all lines as soon as possible but disruption may continue throughout today.”