A hospital trust said that 24 “leaplings” were born yesterday on Thursday 29 February in its maternity units.

University Hospitals Sussex said that the two dozen babies – 11 boys and 13 girls – arrived with odds of 1 in 1,461.

The trust has maternity units at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, Worthing Hospital and St Richard’s Hospital, in Chichester.

One of the new arrivals was a baby girl called Dottie, born at 6.13am and weighing 6lb 1oz.

She was born to parents Katie and Luke who did consider that a Leap Day birth could be on the cards.

Katie said: “We did joke about it after we found out my due date was 1 March.”

The pair said that they were pleased about their baby girl’s Leap Day birthday because it meant that she would always have something unique about her.

Parents Mirabella and Samir had their first child, a baby girl called Serena, at 9.34am. She weighed 5lb 5oz.

The couple said that Serena would celebrate her first birthday as part of a two-day bonanza on 28 February and 1 March.