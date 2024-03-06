People in Brighton were desperate for a budget which invested in our crumbling public services.

Yet all they got from this failing government was more austerity, more spending cuts and tax cuts that will mostly benefit the more well-off.

There will be some relief from families that the vital lifeline of the Household Support Fund has been extended a further six months although there will be fear about what comes after that.

And while the government’s crackdown on tax from holiday lettings will also be welcomed in a city which has 3,000 Airbnb listings and some of the highest rents and house prices in the country, it falls far short of what we need to tackle the housing crisis.

But this was a budget that completely let the people of Brighton down. There was no new investment in local councils, hospitals and schools.

There was nothing to help renters or create more affordable homes. There was no support to insulate cold, damp homes.

Climate change was never even mentioned.

This final Tory budget was yet another lost opportunity to tackle both the cost of living and climate crises.

Future generations will not forgive this government for failing to invest now in liveable homes and a liveable planet.

Caroline Lucas is the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion.