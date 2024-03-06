Hinds have made a welcome return with a glorious bang sharing ‘Coffee’ , their first new single in 4 years. It also marks the band’s first release as the original duo of Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote since they burst onto the scene in 2014 with debut single, ‘Bamboo’, and heralds a fresh and invigorated era, now signed to Lucky Number worldwide.

Everything that makes the Spanish band so beloved and acclaimed is on full display on ‘Coffee’. Produced by Pete Robertson (The Vaccines, beabadoobee) and mixed by the Grammy-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg), it features the signature dual vocals of Carlotta and Ana and doubles down on what is so special about Hinds – the bright melodies betraying universal themes, delivered with an empowering, punk attitude. The band have always represented the strength of female musicianship and friendship, inspiring a generation of young listeners and new artists as a result.

Hinds say:

“Coffee is a sincericide, screaming the nasty truth as loud as you can with no shame. It’s about admitting to all the things you’re not supposed to like or doing all the things you’re not meant to do. It’s a lot of fun when you can be fully honest and shut that little voice in your head that tells you what you should or shouldn’t do.”

Across a decade of raucous musical highs, Hinds have blazed a trail, recognised for their emotional openness and with their unapologetically honest, raw, fun, charming music always at the forefront. They’ve released three critically acclaimed albums, 2016’s ‘Leave Me Alone’, 2018’s ‘I Don’t Run’ and 2020’s ‘The Prettiest Curse’, and toured the globe playing close to five hundred shows with some of these being in Brighton! Hinds first played live in Brighton on 23rd January 2015 at The Joker situated immediately opposite Brighton Fire Station. They returned on 25th February 2016, when they took Patterns by storm and then blew the house off the Concorde 2 on 20th April 2018 – read our review HERE.

They’ve appeared at some of the most celebrated music festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Fuji Rock, Primavera Sound, Pitchfork Paris and Roskilde, and played stadiums supporting the megawatt likes of The Strokes, Coldplay and 5SOS. They’ve been championed across the board, celebrated by the likes of Vogue, GQ, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Harper’s Bazaar, NME, Chanel, Stella McCartney and many more.

The energy at a Hinds show is always palpable, and they kicked off 2024 playing several UK shows for Independent Venue Week, with further gigs now added in May for London, Brighton, Paris, Munich and Berlin. The duo are also set to play SXSW 2024 in March, alongside two sold-out shows at Baby’s All Right in New York.

With ‘Coffee’ just the start of an energised new chapter for Hinds, expect to hear much more in the coming months.

Hinds live dates:

11th-16th Mar – Austin, US – SXSW

18th Mar – Brooklyn, US – Baby’s All Right

19th Mar – Brooklyn, US – Baby’s All Right

11th May – Barcelona, ES – Fango (La Monumental)

17th May – Paris, FR – Supersonic Records

19th May – Munich, DE – Theatron Pfingstfestival

21st May – Berlin, DE – Monarch

24th May – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival

26th May – Brighton, UK – Prince Albert (Matinee and Evening)

27th May – London, UK – Lower Third

28th May – London, UK – Lower Third

Purchase your Hinds Brighton gig tickets from JOY., Seetickets, and DICE.

hinds.os.fan