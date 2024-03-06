Two men have been jailed for a late-night petrol bomb attack in Portslade after being convicted by a jury.

Nathan Thomas, 33, and his brother Ashley Khan, also known as Ashkaan Kalhory, 31, of Rodmell Avenue, Saltdean, were sentenced by Judge Gary Lucie at Hove Crown Court.

The pair were found responsible for petrol bombing a Ford Transit panel van belonging to 46-year-old builder Mark Jupp, outside his home in Graham Avenue, Mile Oak, last summer.

The Transit’s cab was badly burnt out but Thomas and Khan, formerly of Ionian Heights, in Suez Way, Saltdean, denied arson.

They were found guilty by a jury at Chichester Crown Court in December after a three-week trial presided over by Judge Lucie. They were also convicted of having cocaine with intent to supply.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 6 March): “Two men have been sentenced after a vehicle was petrol bombed in Mile Oak.

“Just before 11pm on Monday 19 June 2023, a residential street was stirred by the sound of exploding glass after petrol bombs were launched at a vehicle outside an address in Graham Avenue.

“When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle ablaze outside of the property.

“A petrol bomb had also ignited the shrubbery outside of the address which spread to the front gardens of neighbouring houses.

“Following CCTV inquiries, forensic testing and an extensive investigation, Ashley Khan, 31, of Rodmell Avenue, in Saltdean, and his brother Nathan Thomas, 33, of no fixed address, were found at the centre of all inquiries and were arrested in relation to the arson.

“They were further arrested for possession with intent to supply cocaine after large quantities were found during a search of Khan’s home address. Khan was also arrested for possession of cannabis.

“Khan was charged on Saturday 24 June 2023 in relation to the arson and drugs offences, and was remanded in custody.

“Thomas was later charged on Tuesday 8 August 2023 with arson and possession with intent to supply cocaine and was also remanded in custody.

“After a three-week trial at Chichester Crown Court in December 2023, both Khan and Thomas were found guilty of conspiracy to commit arson and possession with intent to supply cocaine. Khan was also found guilty of possession of cannabis.

“They were sentenced together at Hove Crown Court on Friday 9 February, with Khan receiving a prison sentence of five years and six months and Thomas receiving a four-year term.”

The senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Sharon Ford said: “Following an extensive and complex investigation, we have managed to put two dangerous individuals behind bars.

“The impact of this crime on the victims and the local community has been significant, with residents of the usually quiet street shaken by the brazen acts committed by Khan and Thomas.

“We want to express our gratitude to the community for their support and assistance during our investigation.

“The eyewitness accounts provided were instrumental in helping us narrow our search and bring those responsible to justice.”