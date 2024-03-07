A car valet boss accused of underpaying his employees has been ordered to pay them more than £10,000 in backpay, a court was told today.

Florenc Gjona, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to keep adequate pay records on behalf of himself and his company The Valeting Place at Brighton Magistrates Court.

Both counts named employee Lorraine Donaldson, saying she had been employed at The Valeting Place in Little Preston Street for six years.

Gjona, of Saunders Park View, now faces an unlimited fine, in addition to being ordered to pay more than £30,000 in a separate civil case.

Prosecuting, Megan Attree said: “HMRC got involved with allegations that the defendeant wasn’t paying his employees. This rumbled on for several years, from 2019 to 2023.

“The initial charges being pursued were a different section of the National Minimum Wage Act which was about not paying essentially the national minimum wage to the employees

“The evidential test wasn’t quite met so a diferent charge was preferred, namely that the defendant hadn’t kept sufficient records, which is what is before the court today.”

She said the evidence before the court included a 200 page bundle comprising two payroll books full of handwritten notes with scant details.

She added: “The defendant was also subject to civil action which resulted in him being ordered to pay £10,886 arrears to his employees and £21,700 to HMRC – neither of which have been paid.”

Defending, James McPherson said: “My client accepts that he didn’t keep proper books and paperwork, etc, but he says he always paid his employees the right amount.”

After hearing that there were no company records available to the court today, district judge Amanda Kelly adjourned the case until 13 May for sentencing.