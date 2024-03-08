Nestled at the foot of Ditchling Beacon, Everflyht is almost certainly Brighton’s nearest vineyard.

It’s not yet as well-known as the big English wine producers, but having steadily been picking up awards and recognition, that’s undoubtedly set to change soon.

While not widely available in Brighton’s bars and restaurants to date, there are a few local venues where you can sample a glass or two of its sparkling white and rose.

This week, Brighton and Hove News was invited along to sample its Brut NV and Rose de Saignee – and to be givien a masterclass by its viticulturist Luke Spalding.

Luke invited us to try three base Chardonnay wines which have been aginng in steel, oak and clay vessels.

Each was very much a raw base, and he encouraged us to try blending them in different ways to see which we preferred.

Everflyht is mulling blending them into a Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine – but also possibly using one or more as the base of its first still wine.

But there’s a long wait in store – whatever form they take won’t hit the market until 2028.

Its award-winning Brut NV is a blend of three different grapes – chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, aged in oak and steel for at least 24 months.

The Rose de Saignee is a blend of pinot noir and meunier – described by BBC Good Food as “a little bit wild and all the better for it.”

The tasting was held at Dilsk in Drakes Hotel on Marine Parade – where the Brut NV was paired with a duck breast, salsify and cabbage, with a duck ragu tartlet.

Although not an obvious choice for a main course, it more than held its own against the richness of the duck.

A more challenging dish to stand next to was the dessert, a rich chocolate tart with cherry vinegar and smoked rapeseed and almond mousse.

But the rose worked perfectly with those strong flavours.

The vineyard on ten-acre estate in Beacon Road was founded by husband and wife team Ben and Sam Ellis, who brought in Luke from the start.

In 2016, the first three hectares were planted with the chardonnay, pinot noir and meunier vines whose fruit is used in the wines currently on sale.

Another 3.8 hectares were planted in 2021, introducing pinot fris, pinot précoce and gamay varieties into the mix.

The brand’s name and logo is inspired by the martlets on the Sussex flag – heraldic birds thought to represent swifts or house martins.

The chevrons represent the birds, and the spelling is based on the Old English word for flight. The theme is carried through into the name of Murmaration Wine Club, which offers access to exclusive events and regular shipments of wine.

Everflyht is available from Butlers Wine Cellar in St George’s Street or directly from its website, and it also offers the occasional tour.

This year, there are four dates available from May to September, priced at £25 per head which includes a glass of of the rose and of the Brut alongside a selection of Sussex cheeses and charcuterie.